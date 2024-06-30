Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Trading Down 0.5%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 3,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for power trains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

