Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Update

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vontobel Price Performance

VONHF opened at C$62.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$62.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.67. Vontobel has a 12-month low of C$54.70 and a 12-month high of C$62.79.

Vontobel Company Profile

Featured Articles

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

