Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Update

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vontobel Price Performance
VONHF opened at C$62.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$62.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.67. Vontobel has a 12-month low of C$54.70 and a 12-month high of C$62.79.
Vontobel Company Profile
