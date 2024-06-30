Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $98.64 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.51 or 0.00005724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $98.64 million and $1.94 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,457.52 or 1.00217187 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012677 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00076678 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

