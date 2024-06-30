Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 196.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,296 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,502,762 shares of company stock worth $951,475,618 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $67.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

