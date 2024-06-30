Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 160.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 31,296 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,502,762 shares of company stock worth $951,475,618 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.