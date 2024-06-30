Weaver Consulting Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.23 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $553.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.