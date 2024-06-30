Webster Bank N. A. Buys 126,794 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 202.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126,794 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,502,762 shares of company stock worth $951,475,618 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $67.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $69.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

