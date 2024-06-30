Webster Bank N. A. Has $601,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 44,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 201,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $72.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

