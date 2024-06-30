Webster Bank N. A. Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

AT&T Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE T opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.