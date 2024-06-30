WEMIX (WEMIX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.73 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 38.7% against the dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $511.40 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 960,940,632 coins and its circulating supply is 362,990,491 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 960,919,326.2751826 with 362,966,048.5775678 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.40788386 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,459,997.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

