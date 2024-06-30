Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.56. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.34 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 48.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

