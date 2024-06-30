WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. WestRock makes up 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $50.26 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

