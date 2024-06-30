WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $237.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Transactions at WEX

Institutional Trading of WEX

In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,831 shares of company stock valued at $808,602 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in WEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in WEX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $177.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

