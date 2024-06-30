Wise (LON:WISE) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,045 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,140 ($14.46) to GBX 1,045 ($13.26) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WISE. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.37) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,123 ($14.25) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 897.20 ($11.38).
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WISE
Wise Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other Wise news, insider Terri Duhon acquired 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 811 ($10.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,497.88 ($3,168.69). Company insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.
About Wise
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wise
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.