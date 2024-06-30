Wise (LON:WISE) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,045 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,140 ($14.46) to GBX 1,045 ($13.26) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WISE. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.37) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,123 ($14.25) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 897.20 ($11.38).

LON WISE opened at GBX 681.50 ($8.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3,245.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 776.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 842.14. Wise has a fifty-two week low of GBX 604.20 ($7.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997.50 ($12.65).

In other Wise news, insider Terri Duhon acquired 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 811 ($10.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,497.88 ($3,168.69). Company insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

