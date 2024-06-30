Wormhole Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $627.68 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Wormhole has a market cap of $627.68 million and approximately $39.40 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wormhole has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.33414706 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $40,967,308.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

