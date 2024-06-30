WPP (LON:WPP) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 998 ($12.66) to GBX 990 ($12.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 965.83 ($12.25).

About WPP

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 724.40 ($9.19) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,244.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 656 ($8.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 878.60 ($11.15). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 797.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 763.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

