WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 327,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,347.0 days.
WSP Global Stock Performance
Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $127.97 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.95.
About WSP Global
