WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 327,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,347.0 days.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $127.97 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.95.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

