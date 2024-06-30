XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Tops $96.59 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, XYO has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $96.59 million and $3.53 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Get XYO alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,407.22 or 1.00089883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00076544 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00707748 USD and is up 9.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $2,988,179.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.