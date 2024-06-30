Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Up to $12.33

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $13.07. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 11,538 shares.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $530.07 million, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

