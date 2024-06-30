YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Shares of YETI stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.19. YETI has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70.
YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.
