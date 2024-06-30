Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,595,352.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,551,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 641,465 shares of company stock worth $20,532,684 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZWS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ZWS opened at $29.40 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

