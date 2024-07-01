1,299 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE:FN traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.25. The stock had a trading volume of 122,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,720. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.41. Fabrinet has a one year low of $114.83 and a one year high of $257.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.