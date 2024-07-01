1,533 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $444.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,214. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $448.10. The stock has a market cap of $157.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.83 and its 200-day moving average is $383.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

