15,390 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.17. 734,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,701. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.