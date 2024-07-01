1,917 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.73. 1,476,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,294,572. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.93.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

