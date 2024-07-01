2,281 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $100.84 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $102.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

