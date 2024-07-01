2,801 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $72.05 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

