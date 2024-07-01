2,935 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Acquired by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock remained flat at $72.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 129,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.