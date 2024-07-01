2,935 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Acquired by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of CCEP stock remained flat at $72.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 129,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $76.44.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
