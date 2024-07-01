2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $31.68

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.68, but opened at $34.77. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 868,861 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

