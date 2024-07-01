3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days.

3i Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TGOPF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

