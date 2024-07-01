3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days.
3i Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TGOPF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83.
3i Group Company Profile
