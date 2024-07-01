4,544 Shares in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ) Purchased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

TCW Transform Systems ETF stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from TCW Transform Systems ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

