4,830 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,682,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.86.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.