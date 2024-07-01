4,830 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,682,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of FNDX opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.86.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
