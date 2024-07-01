506 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $385.28 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.39. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

