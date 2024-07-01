7,859 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,859 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $114.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

