8,645 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,645 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 204.1% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Walmart by 222.7% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 20,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Walmart by 201.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,499,762 shares of company stock worth $951,294,838. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.