8,645 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,645 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 204.1% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Walmart by 222.7% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 20,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Walmart by 201.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.
Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $69.04.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,499,762 shares of company stock worth $951,294,838. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.