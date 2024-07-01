954 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Purchased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 178.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $333.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.38 and a 1-year high of $339.26.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

