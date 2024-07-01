Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 335,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,960.0 days.
Aalberts Price Performance
AALBF opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90. Aalberts has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $50.07.
About Aalberts
