AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Holdings Cut by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 868.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 242,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 217,628 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 114,857 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA YEAR opened at $50.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $52.18.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

