Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Trimmed by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,121.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 44,679 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 181,959 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,457.1% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 117,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,403,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $135,906,000 after acquiring an additional 82,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

View Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $103.91 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.