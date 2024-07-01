AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 128.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $171.52 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $302.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

