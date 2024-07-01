Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Update

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.

Acerinox Stock Performance

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Acerinox Increases Dividend

About Acerinox

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1183 per share. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Acerinox’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

Featured Articles

