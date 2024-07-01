Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adbri Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADBCF opened at $2.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Adbri has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Adbri Company Profile

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

