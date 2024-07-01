Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adbri Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ADBCF opened at $2.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Adbri has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.05.
Adbri Company Profile
