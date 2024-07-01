Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Adecoagro Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Adecoagro by 410.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 546,465 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

