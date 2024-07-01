Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Up to $24.71

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.71, but opened at $25.40. Adient shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 63,677 shares changing hands.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Adient Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Adient by 12.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 48.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 697,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 227,810 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adient by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth about $2,746,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

