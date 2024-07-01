Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 613.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.8% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,997,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,558 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $3,426,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $158.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24. The firm has a market cap of $255.55 billion, a PE ratio of 238.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

