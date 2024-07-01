Advisory Services & Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

BNDX stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0959 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

