Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,800 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 707,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $11.87 on Monday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

