Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,800 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 707,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Adyen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $11.87 on Monday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.
About Adyen
