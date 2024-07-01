Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in June

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.0 days.
Aena S.M.E. Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of ANNSF opened at $201.21 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $201.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.78 and a 200 day moving average of $188.35.
About Aena S.M.E.
