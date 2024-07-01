Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.8 days.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

AGGZF stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1093 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

