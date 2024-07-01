Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the May 31st total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Aimia Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Aimia stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Aimia has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.
Aimia Company Profile
